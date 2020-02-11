Holders Brazil book Olympic spot

Reigning Olympic men's football champions Brazil qualified for this summer's tournament in Japan with a 3-0 win over Argentina yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Brazil had to beat their arch-rivals in the Colombia qualifier in order to join them as one of South America's two representatives at the July 24-Aug 9 Games.

Paulinho scored the opener after 11 minutes, before Matheus Cunha added a second on the half-hour mark and a third early in the second half.

Argentina had already qualified for Tokyo after winning their first two matches in the round-robin qualifying tournament.

The 16-team line-up will be completed after next month's Concacaf qualifiers. - REUTERS

WHO'S GOING TO OLYMPICS

Europe: France, Germany, Romania, Spain

Africa: Egypt, Ivory Coast, S. Africa

S. America: Brazil, Argentina

Asia: South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Japan (hosts)

Oceania: New Zealand