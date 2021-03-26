Holland cannot slip up any more, says de Boer after defeat by Turkey

Holland must make sure they do not drop any more points after losing 4-2 to Turkey at the start of their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign yesterday morning (Singapore time), said coach Frank de Boer.

A hat-trick from veteran striker Burak Yilmaz helped the hosts to a 4-2 win at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, after the Dutch fought back from 3-0 down to 3-2.

"This is a very bad result and a blow, but it was only the first of the 10 qualifiers that we will play," said de Boer.

"So we now have to make sure we don't drop any more points. They were a good opponent, but certainly not one that we had to lose to. We knew that they are on the lookout for counter-attacks and their first goal was a textbook example of that.

"We needed to foul so that they could not make the transition, but that did not happen."

Yilmaz gave Turkey a 2-0 half-time lead, with midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu making it 3-0 just after the break.

Two goals in quick succession by substitutes Davy Klaassen and Luuk de Jong raised hopes of a Dutch comeback, but Lille striker Yilmaz, 35, completed his treble in the 81st minute.

De Boer bemoaned their lack of aggression, saying: "We think this is terrible, but I'm not standing here with tears in my eyes. We must do much better."