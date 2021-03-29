Holland coach de Boer: We should have scored at least 5 against Latvia

Dutch striker Luuk de Jong celebrates his goal against Latvia. He is flanked by Stephanie Frappart, who became the first female referee to officiate a men's World Cup qualifier.

Holland coach Frank de Boer said his team should have scored at least five in a World Cup qualifier against Latvia yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Dutch had 11 attempts on target in the first 25 minutes before Steven Berghuis and Luuk de Jong scored either side of half-time as the Dutch got their World Cup 2022 qualifying hopes back on track with a 2-0 home win, after a poor 4-2 away defeat by Turkey last week.

De Boer told Dutch broadcaster NOS: "From left to right and through the middle, we've tried everything.

"You have to reward yourself with at least five goals. In that respect, it has been a frustrating evening. We know that the goal difference can play an important role in qualifying."

However, he added that overall, he was "satisfied" with the performance.

Said de Boer: "We continuously kept the pace very high, every attack was dangerous and threatening. I am satisfied with the way we won."

Before the match, the Dutch players wore T-shirts designed to highlight the plight of migrant workers in Qatar, who host the 2022 World Cup, joining similar protests made by Norway and Germany players at previous games.

The Dutch walked out on to the field before the start of the game wearing black shirts with the slogan: "Football Supports Change".

Georginio Wijnaldum's captain's armband carried the same message. The Liverpool midfielder appeared to be in a terse exchange with de Boer when he was substituted in the 80th minute, but he played it down.

Wijnaldum told NOS: "Yes, I was a bit disappointed. But we shouldn't make it bigger than it is. I wanted to remain on the pitch because I had the feeling that I could score another goal because Latvia were becoming more open in their defence.

"But me and the coach have already talked about it, it's nothing bad."

The match was also notable for Stephanie Frappart becoming the first female referee to take charge of a men's World Cup qualifier.

Last December, she became the first female official to take charge of a men's Champions League match.

Holland are three points behind early Group G leaders Turkey, who beat Norway 3-0 yesterday.