Holland coach Ronald Koeman undergoes heart surgery

Holland coach Ronald Koeman is expected to be discharged from hospital soon after being admitted with a heart problem, said his agent Rob Jansen.

Koeman, 57, had two stents inserted into blocked arteries and is in a stable condition, said Jansen. He was taken from his home to hospital in Amsterdam by ambulance on Sunday after feeling poorly following a morning cycling ride.

The Dutch football association wished Koeman a speedy recovery. "It was a shock but thankfully it is already a lot better," the KNVB said.

The former Southampton and Everton manager has been Holland coach for just over two years and oversaw the country's qualification for the European Championship.

But for the Covid-19 pandemic, he would now have been preparing to take the team to their first major tournament in six years after they had missed out on Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup in Russia.