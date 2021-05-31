Football

Holland defender Matthijs de Ligt makes U-turn over vaccine remarks

May 31, 2021 06:00 am

Holland defender Matthijs de Ligt has changed his mind after saying one of the vaccinations available against Covid-19 has a risk of infection, in comments that drew a volley of criticism.

The 21-year-old Juventus centre-back took to social media last Saturday to say he fully intended to get vaccinated.

"In my recent interview, I was not clear with my response. In order to clear any doubts: I am absolutely in favour of the Covid-19 vaccination and will take it as soon as possible," he wrote on Twitter.

Up to six Dutch squad members turned down the chance to be vaccinated last week during a mini-training camp in Holland, coach Frank de Boer said.

"I cannot force anyone to have a syringe put in their body," de Boer added. "I did say to the players: 'I would'. That was also the advice of the doctor. But the choice is up to the player himself."

Holland are in Group C with North Macedonia, Ukraine and Austria. - REUTERS

