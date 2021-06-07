Holland sweating over Matthijs de Ligt's injury

Holland were dealt a potential injury blow after defender Matthijs de Ligt limped out of training on Saturday with a groin complaint just about a week before their opening match of Euro 2020.

Coach Frank de Boer said they are waiting to find out the severity of the issue, but the loss of the Juventus centre-back would be a serious blow for a side already missing long-term injury casualty Virgil van Dijk.

"He already had some problems with his groin yesterday (Friday), so he didn't want to take any chances. We have to wait and see," de Boer said ahead of this morning's final warm-up game against Georgia.

Goals by Memphis Depay, Wout Weghorst and Ryan Gravenberch helped the Dutch win 3-0 in a game where Inter Milan's Stefan de Vrij lined up alongside Ajax Amsterdan's veteran Daley Blind and 19-year-old Jurrien Timber in central defence, with Manchester City's Nathan Ake replacing Blind at half-time.

De Boer also again defended his decision to leave No. 1 goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen out of his squad due to a Covid-19 infection, a move that was criticised by the player.