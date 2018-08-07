Honda joins A-League champs Melbourne Victory
Former Japan midfielder Keisuke Honda has signed with A- League champions Melbourne Victory for the 2018/19 season.
The former AC Milan player bowed out of international football after Japan's exit from the last 16 at the World Cup in Russia, having represented the nation 98 times and scored 37 goals.
Honda, wearing a Melbourne Victory shirt, said from Los Angeles in an interview with Fox Sports: "I'm an ambitious person and I always work my best, so let's make it happen." - REUTERS
