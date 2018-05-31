Honda: We are starting from zero

Keisuke Honda (above) and company tripped up in Akira Nishino's first match in charge of Japan against Ghana yesterday.

Japan talisman Keisuke Honda admitted that his side "are starting from zero" just three weeks before their World Cup opener in Russia.

He made the comments after the Samurai Blue slumped to a 2-0 home defeat by Ghana at the Nissan Stadium in Yokohama yesterday in their final home friendly before Russia 2018.

A free-kick by Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey in the ninth minute and a penalty dispatched by debutant Emmanuel Boateng of fellow La Liga side Levante meant that Japan have failed to win their last six international friendlies.

Their last win in a friendly came last October against New Zealand.

Japan's latest loss was a harsh reality check for Akira Nishino, who was presiding over his first match since taking charge last month after predecessor Vahid Halilhodzic was abruptly given the boot, plunging Japan's World Cup preparations into chaos.

"We tried a lot of things tonight but obviously the result is frustrating," said Nishino, who experimented with a 3-4-3 formation.

"We wanted to put in a good performance before the World Cup but we couldn't really get into a rhythm and didn't take our chances."

Honda, meanwhile, insisted that the Japanese players remained hopeful despite their dire run.

"This situation that we are in didn't begin just now. But we are looking at it like we are starting from zero and we are only looking forward," the Japan Times quoted him as saying.

"Not one of the players is pessimistic. Of course, we feel a sense of urgency but we are thinking positively and the players are all together."

Defenders Tomoaki Makino and Makoto Hasebe believed the defeat was the result of "lots of small mistakes" but were positive about Nishino's switch to a back three which saw the pair line up alongside Maya Yoshida.

Playmaker Shinji Kagawa, meanwhile, put the loss down to Japan's inability to take their chances.

"We had chances after I came on but I couldn't take them. There are lessons to be learned from this game," he was quoted by the Japan Times as saying.

While the result might have Samurai Blue fans worried, Ghana coach James Appiah is more optimistic about Japan's prospects in Russia.

He said: "Tactically, the Japanese team are not a bad side when they have the ball.

"They move very well up front but I think there were some lapses with their defending.

"I think it's a very good exercise for the Japanese in the sense that I don't believe in winning games before the World Cup.

"It's important that you lose sometimes because you learn from your mistakes.

"You do it now and then the coach can learn from it and perform very well at the World Cup."

Nishino will name his final 23-man World Cup squad today.

After that, Japan will travel to Europe to take on Switzerland on June 6 and Paraguay on June 12 in their final tune-ups before facing Colombia, Senegal and Poland at the World Cup.