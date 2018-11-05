Hosts Bayern held by Freiburg
Bayern Munich leaked a late equaliser in Saturday's 1-1 home draw with Freiburg to leave them four points adrift of Borussia Dortmund before this weekend's Bundesliga showdown.
Having laboured to a 2-1 win at fourth-tier part-timers Roedinghausen in the German Cup last Tuesday, Bayern struggled again at the Allianz Arena - exactly a week before they travel to leaders Dortmund in a top-of-the-table clash.
This was the first time Freiburg had left Munich with a point since 1997.
Bayern's star-studded attack needed 80 minutes to break the deadlock when Serge Gnabry dribbled through the defence and struck his shot low into the bottom right-hand corner.
However, Freiburg showed heart when Lucas Hoeler beat Bayern centre-backs Niklas Suele and Jerome Boateng to equalise on 89 minutes and leave Munich head coach Niko Kovac shaking his head in frustration.
Bayern's next match is against AEK Athens in the Champions League on Thursday morning (Singapore time). - AFP
