Hosts Bayern held by Freiburg

Bayern Munich leaked a late equaliser in Saturday's 1-1 home draw with Freiburg to leave them four points adrift of Borussia Dortmund before this weekend's Bundesliga showdown.

Having laboured to a 2-1 win at fourth-tier part-timers Roedinghausen in the German Cup last Tuesday, Bayern struggled again at the Allianz Arena - exactly a week before they travel to leaders Dortmund in a top-of-the-table clash.

This was the first time Freiburg had left Munich with a point since 1997.

Bayern's star-studded attack needed 80 minutes to break the deadlock when Serge Gnabry dribbled through the defence and struck his shot low into the bottom right-hand corner.

However, Freiburg showed heart when Lucas Hoeler beat Bayern centre-backs Niklas Suele and Jerome Boateng to equalise on 89 minutes and leave Munich head coach Niko Kovac shaking his head in frustration.