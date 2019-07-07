Hosts Egypt knocked out of African Nations Cup

Egypt coach Javier Aguirre accepted the blame for the host nation’s disastrous African Nations Cup last-16 exit after a 1-0 loss to South Africa on Sunday morning (July 7, Singapore time).

“Of course, I am responsible,” said Aguirre, who signed a four-year deal last August after replacing Hector Cuper following the World Cup.



The Mexican indicated after the loss in Cairo he would hold talks with the Egyptian football association over his future.



“No decision until this moment. I spoke to the players in the dressing room, and tomorrow (Sunday) will speak with EFA officials,” he said.



Egypt were tipped as leading title contenders on home soil but came unstuck against a team that scraped through in the last of four spots reserved for the best third-place sides.



“I think the game was open and there were chances for both teams. The only difference was the goal for South Africa,” added Aguirre.



“There were attempts and we got to the goal but the South African team are very good and we noticed that in their last match. They have a very strong defence and this is what prevented us from winning.”

– AFP