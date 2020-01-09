Hosts Thailand beat Bahrain 5-0 in AFC Under-23 Championship opener

Thailand started their AFC U-23 Championship with a 5-0 win over Bahrain at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok last night.

Left winger Suphanat Mueanta's double, which sandwiched a strike from an acute angle by his older brother Supachok Sarachat, helped the hosts lead 3-0 with 11 minutes left.

Jaroensak Wonggorn, who took Suphanat's place in the 87th minute, also took over the mantle, scoring two goals in the dying minutes of the Group A tie.

In an earlier Group A match at the Thammasat Stadium, Australia drew 1-1 with Iraq.

Today's highlights are the Group B match between Saudi Arabia and Japan and the Group C tie between South Korea and China. Both games are at 9.15pm.