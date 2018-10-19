How Sarri convinced Hazard to stay at the Bridge

Be the best and score more goals.

These words from Maurizio Sarri were enough to convince Chelsea talisman Eden Hazard to stay at Stamford Bridge this season.

Hazard, 27, had reiterated his desire to play for Real Madrid since inspiring Belgium to an unprecedented third placing at the World Cup in the summer.

When asked on the Premier League Show how the Italian managed to get him to stay at Chelsea, Hazard said: "He just told me that he wanted me to be one of the best players in the world.That's it.

"And he tried to give me this confidence… and he asked me to score goals.

"When I speak with him, he always says, 'You can score three goals every game'.

"But you know sometimes he is hard, but I try to do my best."

Not only has Sarri managed to convince him to stay - for one season at least - but he has also got the best out of him.

Hazard is leading the English Premier League's scoring chart with seven goals, as the Blues remain unbeaten in all competitions this season.

Last week, Hazard ruled out a move in the January transfer window, although admitting that Real remain his dream destination.

Meanwhile, Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck is hoping that his star player signs a new deal.

Hazard's current contract expires in 2020.

Speaking at a Financial Times event, Buck said: "Every Chelsea fan in London and around the world loves Eden Hazard, and he's not only a great footballer but I think he's a wonderful lad.

"We want him to stay and we will do what we have to do to entice him to stay."

English and Italian media reported that a lucrative new contract, said by Gazetta dello Sport to be worth around £300,000 (S$542,000) a week, has been dangled in front of Hazard.

While it remains unclear if the forward will put pen to paper, former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon believes Hazard will eventually join the Spanish giants - it's only a matter of thrashing out the transfer fee.

He told beIN Sports: "There's no point having a player who wants to go, slavery was abolished a long time ago.

"It depends what Chelsea want to do, then it's just a question of money between Chelsea and Madrid."