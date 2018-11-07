Huddersfield move off bottom
An own goal by Fulham's Timothy Fosu-Mensah gave Huddersfield Town their first English Premier League win of the season as they won 1-0 to climb off the bottom of the table yesterday morning (Singapore time).
The win lifted Huddersfield into 18th place on six points, with Fulham bottom on five points after 11 games.
Having not seen their side score a league goal at home since a 1-0 win over Watford in April, the home fans finally got to celebrate when Fosu-Mensah headed into his own net under pressure from Christopher Schindler in the 29th minute. - REUTERS
Australia's Arzani out of Asian Cup
Australia forward Daniel Arzani has suffered a knee-ligament injury and will miss the Socceroos' Asian Cup title defence in the United Arab Emirates in January.
The 19-year-old suffered the injury after falling awkwardly 20 minutes into his Celtic first-team debut against Dundee last week.
Arzani, the youngest player at the World Cup in Russia, confirmed the anterior cruciate-ligament injury via Instagram after meeting with a knee specialist in Europe earlier this week.
Australia are in Group B with Syria, Palestine and Jordan. - REUTERS
UAE without star Abdulrahman
The United Arab Emirates began to fine-tune preparations for their hosting of the Asian Cup at a Dubai training camp yesterday, with Italian Alberto Zaccheroni at the helm but without their best known player, Omar Abdulrahman.
Former Asian Player of the Year Abdulrahman underwent anterior-ligament repair in Barcelona last week, after injuring his knee playing for Saudi club Al Hilal and will miss the Jan 5-Feb 1 tournament.
Oman will meet Bolivia in Dubai on Nov 16 and Egypt four days later in Abu Dhabi. - REUTERS
