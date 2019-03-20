Hudson-Odoi gets first England call-up

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi earned his first senior England call-up yesterday, after four players withdrew due to injury.

England boss Gareth Southgate announced a 25-man squad last week, but Manchester City's John Stones and Fabian Delph, Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Manchester United's Luke Shaw pulled out.

Hudson-Odoi was set to join the Under-21s when he was told of his first senior call-up.

He told Sky Sports: "I'm delighted to get the call... I thought the (Under-21) manager (Aidy Boothroyd) was joking. I was shocked and then when I heard that I actually had to go over, I couldn't believe it."