Hudson-Odoi going nowhere: Blues boss Sarri

Callum Hudson-Odoi (right) reportedly put in a transfer request in an attempt to force through his move to Bayern Munich.

Chelsea teenager Callum Hudson-Odoi will be staying put at Stamford Bridge during the January transfer window, with Blues manager Maurizio Sarri saying yesterday "the club told me he's out of the market".

British media reported that 18-year-old Hudson-Odoi submitted a transfer request in an attempt to force a move to Bayern, and Sarri said that he did not know whether the Englishman - whose contract ends in June next year - will sign a new deal with the Blues.

"It is not easy to keep these young players," Sarri told a news conference ahead of Chelsea's English Premier League visit to Bournemouth tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

"He is one of the best 18-year-old players in Europe...

"I don't know (if he is happy).

"The club told me in this market window he will remain with us for sure, and very probably in the next.

"I think he will be the future of our club and English football."

Hudson-Odoi wants to leave fourth-placed Chelsea in the hope that Bayern can offer him more minutes on the pitch, something Sarri said he was unable to guarantee.

"It's impossible to promise him he will play every match. It depends on the situation," the Italian added.

Sarri's comments come after one of the players who is keeping the 18-year-old out of the starting line-up at Chelsea said Hudson-Odoi "can become one of the best players in the world".

Brazilian winger Willian told Sky Sports yesterday: "He's going nowhere - he's a special talent, a very good player and is staying with us.

"Of course, he is only 18, but he can improve a lot and in the future can become one of the best players in the world.

"It's difficult not to think about Bayern Munich because they are a great team as well but for me, his future is here.

"He has to stay because he knows the club, and I am sure he will play more."

His teammate Antonio Ruediger added: "Chelsea need to give him a new contract...

"He's a quality player. You can see how he dribbles, how he goes one against one, he can be good for us."

Sarri, meanwhile, offered his backing to new loan signing Gonzalo Higuain, a player who excelled under the 60-year-old when he was in charge of Napoli, but added that the Argentina international had to adapt quickly to the pace of the English game.

He said: "In this championship it is difficult. Higuain said 'it was so aggressive', but I told him it was normal.

"He's a great player and he needs to adapt.

"He has to do everything in less than one month, otherwise he is late."

The Italian is unsure if Chelsea will bring in the midfielder he wanted as a replacement for Cesc Fabregas, who joined AS Monaco earlier this month, before the transfer window closes on Friday morning.

"You know my opinion," Sarri said.

"I thought it was important to have two players.

"One has arrived, I am waiting for another.

"If he arrives I will be very happy, but I won't be too worried.