Hudson-Odoi shows glimpses of old self

Callum Hudson-Odoi shows glimpses of old self in Chelsea&#039;s FA Cup win
Callum Hudson-Odoi. PHOTO: REUTERS
Jan 06, 2020 06:00 am
THIRD ROUND
CHELSEA NOTTINGHAM FOREST
2 0
(Callum Hudson-Odoi 7, Ross Barkley 33)  

Callum Hudson-Odoi showed signs that he might be emerging from his sophomore slump with a sizzling display in last night's 2-0 FA Cup win over Nottingham Forest.

The 19-year-old has endured a difficult season as injuries and poor form have ruined the positive impact he had last season.

The England winger made his name with a breakthrough display against Forest in the FA Cup last year, so perhaps it wasn't a surprise that he was more like his old self as he opened the scoring against the second-tier side in the seventh minute.

Taking possession on the right, he cut inside and fired into the bottom-right corner for just his second goal of the season.

Blues boss Frank Lampard had made nine changes, but Chelsea - wearing a retro home kit in tribute to their first FA Cup final win against Leeds in 1970 - doubled their lead in the 33rd minute.

Hudson-Odoi's shot was parried straight to Ross Barkley and the midfielder poked home at the back post. - AFP

Barca held after late goal in Catalan Derby

