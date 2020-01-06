Hudson-Odoi shows glimpses of old self

THIRD ROUND CHELSEA NOTTINGHAM FOREST 2 0 (Callum Hudson-Odoi 7, Ross Barkley 33)

Callum Hudson-Odoi showed signs that he might be emerging from his sophomore slump with a sizzling display in last night's 2-0 FA Cup win over Nottingham Forest.

The 19-year-old has endured a difficult season as injuries and poor form have ruined the positive impact he had last season.

The England winger made his name with a breakthrough display against Forest in the FA Cup last year, so perhaps it wasn't a surprise that he was more like his old self as he opened the scoring against the second-tier side in the seventh minute.

Taking possession on the right, he cut inside and fired into the bottom-right corner for just his second goal of the season.

Blues boss Frank Lampard had made nine changes, but Chelsea - wearing a retro home kit in tribute to their first FA Cup final win against Leeds in 1970 - doubled their lead in the 33rd minute.