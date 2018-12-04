Hughes sacked as Saints boss

Southampton sacked Mark Hughes as manager yesterday, with the English Premier League club mired in the relegation zone after securing only one victory this season.

Hughes, 55, arrived at his former club in March on a short-term contract and helped them narrowly avoid the drop last season by finishing 17th in the table.

The Welshman was rewarded with a three-year contract in May, but has struggled to improve the team's form this campaign.

Southampton are 18th in the standings, having lost seven out of their 14 matches. They squandered a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Manchester United on Saturday to take their winless run to 10 games.

First-team assistant coach Kelvin Davis will lead the team against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley on Thursday morning (Singapore time), reported Reuters.

The British press reported that the favourites to replace Hughes are former RB Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhuettl and former Watford boss Quique Sanchez Flores.