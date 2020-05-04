Hugo Lloris wants EPL title settled on the pitch

Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris believes that ending the English Premier League season without declaring Liverpool champions would be “cruel”, but the French goalkeeper wants the final table decided on the field.

The 33-year-old is following the English social isolation rules at home with his family in London, helping his two oldest daughters with their homework while trying to stay fit in case the reason restarts.

“We’re in a situation where everyone wants to finish and get the verdict from the pitch,” Lloris told French sports daily L’Equipe. “It would be terrible if it all ended like that with nine or 10 games to go in the Premier League.

“We’re coming into the most exciting, beautiful time of the season. Nobody wants it to end like this.

“It would be cruel for Liverpool with the lead they have. They’re practically champions. There would be a taste of the unfinished business.”

Liverpool, who lead the table by 25 points over second-placed Manchester City, were just two wins away from securing their first English top-flight title in 30 years when the league was suspended in March.

The EPL has yet to confirm when the league will resume but, when it does, it will almost certainly take place without fans, an idea that Lloris finds strange.

“It’ll be weird wherever it happens. Football is not a closed-door sport,” he said. “Without spectators, it’s not the same sport. That’s not how I see football.

“We’re here to bond, to share our emotions. We all want full stadiums, with atmosphere, fans, colour and song.

“But you have to take the context into consideration. Everyone has to find the right compromise between health, which is above all else, and the need to finish this season.”

Lloris, who was among the players to return to Tottenham’s training centre last week for individual sessions, added that they have to be ready anytime for the league to resume.

The World Cup winner contributed the gloves he wore when Tottenham lost last season's Champions League final to Liverpool in France for a charity auction. They raised 4,800 euros (S$7,500).

He also organised a France team auction with Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi and Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, raising more than 300,000 euros for Paris hospitals.

“This gesture does not represent much compared to the investment made by caregivers,” he said. – AFP