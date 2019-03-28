Football

Hummels cool over omission

Mar 28, 2019 06:00 am

Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels has said he does not bear a grudge over Germany coach Joachim Loew's decision to axe him and teammates Thomas Mueller and Jerome Boateng.

"I myself do things that other people aren't happy with, so I am not resentful about decisions other people make which have an effect on me," Hummels said in an interview with Sport Bild magazine yesterday.

The 30-year-old admitted that Loew's decision had been difficult to take, but said that he is not looking back in anger at his international career. - AFP

