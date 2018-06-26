Hummels to return, Rudy doubtful

Germany centre-back Mats Hummels has recovered from a neck injury and will be fit for their last World Cup Group F game against South Korea tomorrow, but midfielder Sebastian Rudy is doubtful, assistant coach Marcus Sorg said yesterday.

Hummels, who missed their 2-1 victory over Sweden, returned to training yesterday. Rudy broke his nose in that game and underwent minor surgery on Sunday.

"Sebi (Rudy) was operated on for the broken nose. He will undergo further checks this afternoon and we will see. We must be prepared that he will not be likely to play," said Sorg.

Rudy started against Sweden after getting the nod over out-of-form Sami Khedira. Sorg said doctors would also look into the possibility of him playing with a mask.

The world champions must win their final group game by at least two goals to ensure qualification for the Round of 16. They are level on three points with Sweden with exactly the same goal difference. Mexico are top on six.

Marco Reus, who scored the equaliser against the Swedes, said: "We know that some past world champions have not survived the group stage at their next World Cup, but we will do everything so that it does not happen to us.