Hummels: We should have beaten Holland

Joachim Loew is facing the biggest crisis of his 12-year tenure as Germany's coach after their embarrassing 3-0 away defeat by Holland yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk gave the Dutch a first-half lead before late goals by Memphis Depay and Georginio Wijnaldum capped a golden night for the Oranje at Amsterdam's Johan Cruyff Arena.

These are dark days for the Germans in the wake of their dismal World Cup display when they crashed out after finishing bottom of their group.

They are now bottom of their group in Nations League A and Loew must avoid defeat against world champions France in Paris on Wednesday morning, knowing his future will be debated at home.

"Yes, I understand that there is a debate and we have to deal with it," Loew told German broadcaster ZDF.

"In the next two days, I will focus entirely on preparing the team before the match in Paris against France, and not on the debates in public, although these debates are very normal.

"We have to show character against France and win the return match against the Dutch or we are going down.

"We had good chances, but couldn't put them away, which would have been good for confidence. It's bad that we fell apart at the end."

Mats Hummels went one step further, insisting Die Mannschaft should have beaten Holland despite the comprehensive nature of the scoreline.

"We'll get it in the neck now, but we have no one to blame but ourselves," Hummels told ZDF.

"We lost 3-0 in a game we should have won.

"This was absolutely a case of missed chances, I don't know if you can see it any other way."

Hummels is one of the senior players Loew trusted to deliver a win, along with fellow Bayern Munich stalwarts Manuel Neuer, Jerome Boateng and Thomas Mueller.

But they failed to deliver.

"We made too little of our chances, although we could have gone ahead early on," said goalkeeper and captain Neuer.

"At the end, we were too open and made mistakes."

He blamed the defeat squarely on the players, adding: "Before the game, every player signalled to the coach that they were ready to play."

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos said the Germans lost their structure after falling behind. "The structure was missing after the first 30 minutes, but it's hard heading home without having scored," said Kroos.

Germany striker Timo Werner, meanwhile, called Holland's opener a punch to the stomach.

He said: "We played very well at the beginning, created many chances, let them run without the ball and did everything we wanted to.