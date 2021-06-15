Hungary’s Szalai eyes upset over champions Portugal

Euro 2020 outsiders Hungary's prospects in a daunting Group F may largely depend on RB Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi and defender Willi Orban keeping stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe at bay.

But a new defensive stalwart has come on board in Fenerbahce's Attila Szalai, 23, a regular fixture in the Hungary team since making his debut under coach Marco Rossi in 2019.

GROUP F HUNGARY PORTUGAL

With Hungary's most creative player Dominik Szoboszlai - also with Leipzig - out through injury, Szalai told Hungarian media he "expects to be busy" tackling high-profile opponents.

The modest Magyars open their Group F campaign against title-holders Portugal tonight at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

"But we want to cause a surprise, and win at least a point, or better still several points," added the powerful centre-back, who can also play on the left.

Hungary take an 11-game unbeaten run into their opener against Portugal, in large part thanks to solidity at the back.

Portugal were hit by the withdrawal of Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo who was diagnosed with Covid-19, with Diogo Dalot replacing him.