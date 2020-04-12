‘Hungry’ Pogba raring to make comeback from injury

Midfielder Paul Pogba has made only eight appearances for Manchester United this season due to a nagging ankle injury.

Manchester United star Paul Pogba said on Saturday (April 11) he is eager to return from a lengthy spell on the sidelines when football resumes following the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2018 World Cup winner has been limited to just eight appearances for United this season, after battling a nagging ankle injury.

“I’m already training and touching the ball,” Pogba, who hasn’t played since Dec 26, said in an official club podcast.

“I’ve been frustrated, a long time ago. Now I’m almost there, so I’m just thinking about getting back and training fully with the team and everything.

“You think bad, but I’ve never had something like this in my career. So I always take it in a good way. It makes me more hungry to come back and do well. And, yeah, it just shows me as well how much I love football.”

The Frenchman’s agent Mino Raiola has hinted the 27-year-old could leave Old Trafford if he is unhappy at the end of the season.

However, the English Premier League has been put on hold indefinitely due to the spread of the deadly virus.

“You have to be very patient because well, my injury, I don’t know if people really know what happened,” Pogba said.

“I had a foot injury, which came in the game against Southampton. It was early this season and I carried this for a long time, training and trying to be playing with it. After I stopped, I found I had a fracture.

“I had a cast on it, a plaster-cast, so it went very well but too well. The bone got bigger and so, when I came back again, I played those two games against Watford and Newcastle United, I could feel something again.

“So I had to have an operation and now here I am. I don’t feel anything and, hopefully, I’ll be back very soon.” – AFP