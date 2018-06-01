‘Hurting’ John Terry leaves Aston Villa
Former England captain John Terry said yesterday he was leaving Aston Villa and admitted he was "still hurting" after failing to help the Championship club reach the English Premier League.
The former Chelsea defender made 35 league appearances, the last coming in Saturday's Championship play-off final defeat by Fulham at Wembley.
Terry, 37, wrote on his Instagram page: "Today I part ways with Aston Villa Football Club... I have given my everything... Still hurting that we never managed to get back to the EPL, where this club 100 per cent belong." - AFP
