I deserve more Ballon d’Or awards than Lionel Messi: Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo said he deserves to end his football career with more Ballon d'Or awards than Barcelona counterpart Lionel Messi and hopes to establish himself as the Greatest Player of All Time.

Ronaldo, 34, has won the renowned France Football magazine trophy for the World's Best Player five times - as many as Messi - but is eager for more as he moves into the twilight of his career.

"Messi's in the history of football," Ronaldo told Piers Morgan in an interview with Britain's ITV on Tuesday.

"But I think I have to have six or seven or eight to be above him," he said, referring to the Ballon d'Or awards. "I'd love it, I think I deserve it."

The Portugal captain said he was no friend of the Argentine, but credited his rival for helping push him further in his own career.

"I don't follow the records, the records follow me. I'm addicted to the success, and I don't think it's something bad, I think it's good," Ronaldo said.