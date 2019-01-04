I don’t ever want to leave: Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has won all of his first four matches in charge of Manchester United, just like Sir Matt Busby.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reiterated how he wants to be more than a caretaker manager at Manchester United, after matching a venerable feat only ever accomplished at the club by their most revered patriarch - the late, great Sir Matt Busby.

"Of course I won't, I don't want to," said the ever-smiling Norwegian yesterday morning (Singapore time), when asked after United's 2-0 English Premier League win at Newcastle United whether he would want to leave Old Trafford in May at the end of his planned interim spell.

And after a startling opening to his reign following Jose Mourinho's sacking continued with a fourth successive win - something only Busby, in 1946, could boast among United managers - he is making a compelling application for the full-time role.

Sounding uncannily like his old insatiable United mentor Sir Alex Ferguson, the former striker reckoned he had already consigned to history the idea of having emulated Busby, who went on to win a fifth consecutive game at the infancy of his epic reign.

"That will be in the books, but it's nothing that I'm thinking of," Reuters quoted Solskjaer as saying.

"I'm just thinking about the next game because if you win four, you can win another four at this club. That's the challenge and that's the standard that we're known for.

"The gaffer (Ferguson) used to challenge us on them, and of course when we've won four, you can go onto the next four and think about them."

There has been much media speculation that United want Mourinho's permanent replacement next season to be Juventus' Massimiliano Allegri, but if he carries on in his current vein, Solskjaer could make life very awkward for his bosses.

THE IMPOSSIBLE IS POSSIBLE

For, with United looking reinvigorated and Solskjaer reprising the old Midas touch that famously saw him come off the bench against Bayern Munich to win the Champions League for United in 1999, he must still know the impossible is possible.

Yesterday, the one-time super-sub even showed he still had the knack of recognising exactly the time to strike when he brought on Romelu Lukaku at 0-0 on 63 minutes and saw the Belgian score with his first touch within 38 seconds.

Asked if it gave him particular pleasure that Lukaku should strike, gobbling up the rebound after Marcus Rashford's free-kick had been spilt, he shrugged that it had not.

"No, I just felt it was time to put Rom and Alexis (Sanchez) on (as substitutes), and of course it was a great hit by Marcus and Romelu does his job as a striker to be following in on the rebound."

His substitutions paid off again 10 minutes from time as Lukaku, Sanchez and Rashford combined for the England forward to score his fifth goal in his last seven matches.

The result prompted the EPL's all-time top scorer Alan Shearer to remark that United should make Solskjaer's appointment permanent if he finishes the season with silverware.

The ex-England striker said on the BBC: "Solskjaer couldn't have done any more...

"There are bigger tests to come and I am concerned about how they are defensively.

"But what if Solskjaer wins them a trophy? I think they should keep him."

Former Liverpool favourite John Barnes, however, is adamant that Solskjaer should not be made permanent boss, regardless of how well he does.

He said on beIN Sports: "He was brought in to make everybody happy, and that is not a recipe for success, long term.

"Because if the players then decide, for whatever reason, they are not happy, what are you going to do?

"If he gets the job and he has the philosophy that he has now - of just letting the players play - I don't think United will be successful...

"At the end of the season, you need to bring in huge name with a big personality to say: 'We're going to do things my way'.

"And the players have to fall into line with that."