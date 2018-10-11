I don’t need the armband to be a leader, says Pogba

France and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has said that his international teammates give him the freedom to express himself and be the team's leader.

Pogba has faced criticism for failing to repeat his impressive performances at the World Cup for United, who have slumped early in the season.

United's difficult start in the English Premier League all seems a long way from Les Bleus' glory in Russia, but reunited with his France teammates, Pogba was happy to recall that defender Adil Rami had described him as the team's "real leader" at the World Cup.

"It really pleased me to hear Adil say that," Pogba, who has racked up 62 caps while appearing at three major tournaments, told AFP.

"It's the squad who put me in that position, who gave me the freedom to express myself. They gave me confidence as well. I couldn't have done it without them."

France face Iceland in a friendly in Guingamp tomorrow morning (Singapore time) and resume their Nations League campaign with a return clash at home to Germany on Wednesday, following a 0-0 draw in Munich last month.

But Pogba, who had been stripped of the United vice-captaincy last month by Mourinho, is not looking to the France captaincy in those matches, despite taking on a key leadership role at the World Cup.

"I've never played in the France team to be captain, being here is already a big thing for me," he said.

"You don't have to be captain in order to speak, a leader is not someone who has the armband. As a leader, you can talk on the pitch but I've seen leaders who didn't necessarily talk."

He cited former Italy midfielder Andrea Pirlo, a teammate of Pogba's at Juventus, as someone who could be relied upon to "show you the way on the pitch".

Meanwhile, former midfielder Robert Pires believes the current France team can emulate the side of a generation ago and back up with the European Championship in two years.

Pires, 44, was a member of the French side, which included current Les Bleus coach Didier Deschamps, that won the World Cup for the first time at home in 1998.

They then won Euro 2000 and Pires said with his former captain in charge, there was no reason why the current side could not repeat the performance in the tournament that will be held across 12 cities in 2020.

"The Euro is the next opportunity for Deschamps. He has a very good team, a young and talented team," Pires told Reuters.

"Now everybody knows their names. He can make them world and European champions."

Pogba is one player Deschamps will rely on and Pires said the United star should try to repair his relationship with Mourinho, or at least make sure it was amenable and that he performed on the pitch.

"For Paul Pogba, the best is to say nothing," Pires said.

"He's a great player. His relation with the manager may not be so good, but he's a professional. It's very important for him to be focused on United.

"Now say nothing, play football and walk out - that's my advice for Paul Pogba."

While the current side may be good enough to emulate the achievements of the team Pires had played in, there was no question of who were the more talented of the two.

"Sorry, no the current team are not better than us," he said.

"The 1998 team were much better. We played with Zinedine Zidane and Youri Djorkaeff, the quality was very, very good."