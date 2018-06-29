I don't see issues: Andy Murray on participating at Wimbledon

Andy Murray lost 6-4, 6-4 to fellow Briton Kyle Edmund at Eastbourne yesterday morning (Singapore time) to put the former world tennis No. 1's participation at Wimbledon in doubt.

But he insisted he will be in position to decide whether he takes part at Wimbledon - which starts on Monday - when the draw is made today.

"Yeah, probably. I'll chat with my team," said the 31-year-old Murray.

"Obviously see how I pull up again, but I don't really anticipate any issues.

"With each match, I'm trying to gain information about where I'm at physically and where my game is at."

Murray, a two-time Wimbledon champion, has slipped to 156 in the world after returning to action at Queen's only last week, following 11 months out with a hip injury.