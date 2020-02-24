I don’t want Liverpool to match my Invincibles: Arsene Wenger

Liverpool, who will be without Jordan Henderson (far left), will be hoping to bounce back from their loss to Atletico Madrid.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted that he does not want Liverpool to match his Invincibles by going the entire season undefeated.

Wenger led his Gunners to the 2003/04 English Premier League title with 26 wins, 12 draws and no losses.

The Reds are 12 games away from matching that feat with an unprecedented record of 25 wins and a draw. They are also six games away from equalling Arsenal's EPL record of 49 matches without defeat.

When asked if Liverpool could match his Invincibles, Wenger, who is Fifa's chief of global football development, told beIN Sports: "That's possible. It might happen, yes.

"I do not necessarily want it, you want always to be the only one that does something special, but if I don't and they do it, I say 'well done'.

"Records are there to be equalised at least, or to be beaten, and if they deserve it, you want it (to happen).

"They have been exceptional already because they lost only one game last year, they've not lost once this year. So for the remarkable consistency they've shown, they deserve to be there."

Liverpool will be hoping to continue that unerring consistency when they take on West Ham United at Anfield tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

BOUNCE BACK

The Reds will hope to bounce back after a 1-0 Champions League defeat by Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano last Tuesday, and the Hammers could provide the perfect fodder.

David Moyes' side have not won in seven matches in all competitions, losing five games during that period.

But Klopp warned that the Hammers will not be a soft touch, particularly with the Reds missing captain Jordan Henderson for three weeks due to a hamstring injury.

On West Ham's 2-0 defeat by champions Manchester City last Wednesday, he said: "They didn't have (Felipe) Anderson on the pitch and they didn't have (Sebastien) Haller, I know both and I like them a lot.

"(Manuel) Lanzini was on the bench, too, so you see the quality they have.

"I watched the game on Wednesday and they were not outplayed like you would expect with City on the pitch."

While Klopp is untouchable on Merseyside, the man who is often touted as his eventual replacement is Reds legend Steven Gerrard.

Asked about the prospect of returning to Anfield as manager, the Rangers boss told the Daily Mail: "I understand why because I was captain for so long and a large chunk of the fan base would like me back at the club.

"But I'm bright enough to realise that, first and foremost, you have to be good enough. The owners need to think you're the right man.

"Let's say Klopp wins the Premier League, Champions League and goes because he feels he can't do any more. They aren't going to pick me if I am only the 20th-best candidate...

"Am I ready for the Liverpool job right now? Maybe not."