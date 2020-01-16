I gained 5kg while on holiday: Eden Hazard

Real Madrid attacker Eden Hazard has admitted to letting himself go while on holiday and piling on the pounds after signing for the Spanish giants last June.

The Belgium international, who after years of flirtation finally signed for Real from Chelsea for a club record 100 million euros (S$150.1m), raised eyebrows when he reported for pre-season looking out of shape.

"It's true, I cannot lie, if I'm on holiday, then I'm on holiday," Hazard told Belgian magazine Sport/Foot.

"I put on 5kg in the summer. I'm one of those people who puts on weight very quickly then loses it very quickly.