I have inherited very good players, says Chelsea manager Frank Lampard

Chelsea are facing a transfer ban, but new manager Frank Lampard is confident the English Premier League club do not need to bring in new players to taste success.

Lampard, who is the club's record goalscorer, was appointed as Chelsea's new manager this month.

With the Blues unable to add new players to their squad following a Fifa ban, Lampard has been tasked with improving the players he inherited from predecessor Maurizio Sarri and promoting young players from the club's academy.

Speaking shortly after arriving in Yokohama yesterday for the Japan leg of the club's pre-season tour, he said he was impressed with the attitude of his new charges.

"I have inherited very good players," he said ahead of Chelsea's pre-season friendly against J1 League champions Kawasaki Frontale on Friday.

"We can't bring in any new players, we know that this year.

"But I don't need new players. I am very happy with the squad and determined for us to be successful.

"I have my own way that I want to work with the players.

"I have to say, in the one week we have been training, I have been very happy with the attitude and the qualities of the players."

Friday's clash with Kawasaki will be the third game of Lampard's tenure, with Chelsea having secured a win and a draw during two pre-season matches in Ireland last week.

He will be assisted at Stamford Bridge by former academy coach Jody Morris. The pair are expected to utilise many of the players who have flourished in Chelsea's youth teams and are on loan to other clubs.

Lampard worked with midfielder Mason Mount while he was on loan at Derby County last season. Mount, along with striker Tammy Abraham and midfielders Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi, have Chelsea fans salivating at the prospect of a young, English core.

However, Lampard, who made 648 appearances for Chelsea and scored a club record 211 goals between 2001-2014, warned his young players that the hard work has just started.