I joined a team of winners: Inzaghi

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi described his charges as "a team of winners" after they moved top of Serie A following a 3-1 comeback victory at Fiorentina yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Serie A champions went into the break a goal behind after Riccardo Sottil's 23rd-minute opener, but a quickfire double from Edin Dzeko and Matteo Darmian within 10 minutes of the restart turned the game around.

Ivan Perisic added a third for Inter nine minutes after Fiorentina's Nicolas Gonzalez was sent off in the 78th minute.

Inter are top on 13 points from five games, but Napoli (12 points) could overhaul them if they beat Sampdoria tomorrow morning.

"I think I've joined a team of winners... We struggled to keep up with Fiorentina's tempo in the first 30 minutes, but afterwards we stepped up our game. We scored three goals and it could have been more," said Inzaghi, who joined Inter from Lazio in June.