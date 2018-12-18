I prefer to be in League Cup than not: Guardiola

Holders Manchester City will take tomorrow morning's League Cup quarter-final with Leicester City seriously, says manager Pep Guardiola, even though they are in a tight duel with Liverpool for the English Premier League title.

Guardiola - whose EPL champions trail Liverpool by a point - says it is only by winning trophies the club can get better, even if the League Cup is viewed as the third most important domestic trophy in English football.

The Spaniard concedes Liverpool may benefit from no longer being involved in the League Cup - their next match is against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday - and if City progress they will face a two-legged semi-final next month.

"We could say yes," said Guardiola, answering a question at his press conference over whether Liverpool had an advantage in having a lighter fixture list.

"But I'd prefer to be in the League Cup than not. I cannot imagine going into a game thinking, 'Oh, it will be better to lose because then we'll have more time to rest'. I have never thought in that way."

Guardiola said those who played on Saturday in the 3-1 win over Everton would have to shoulder the responsibility of backing up against Leicester, due to a growing injury list. - AFP