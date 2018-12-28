I want to be a Blues legend: Hazard

Eden Hazard offered Chelsea fans hope his future may remain with the Londoners by stating he wants to become a club "legend" like former teammates Frank Lampard, John Terry and Didier Drogba.

Hazard scored his 100th and 101st Chelsea goals as Maurizio Sarri's men moved back into the English Premier League top four after a 2-1 win at Watford yesterday morning (Singapore time).

However, doubts remain over the Belgian's future, with his contract set to expire in 2020 and persistent rumours over interest from European champions Real Madrid.

"It means a lot, especially because we won today also," said Hazard on reaching his Chelsea century.

"The 100th and 101st goal with this amazing club is something I will never forget.

"I want to score more goals for this club and be a legend like Lampard, Terry or Drogba."