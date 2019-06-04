I want to see Juergen Klopp at Bayern Munich, says Franz Beckenbauer

German football legend Franz Beckenbauer said yesterday that he wants to see Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp in the Bayern Munich dugout.

As Germany celebrated Klopp's success in last Saturday's Champions League final, Beckenbauer told Bild newspaper that he was desperate to see the former Borussi a Dortmund coach join the Bundesliga champions .

"I want nothing more than to see Klopp come to Bayern one day, it would be a good fit," said the 73-year-old, who won five German titles with Bayern as a player and a coach.

Klopp's first Champions League title was met with widespread celebration in the German sports media.

Yesterday, Kicker magazine carried the headline "King Klopp" on its front page and described the Reds manager as "the face of German football".

Beckenbauer echoed those sentiments in an interview with Bild, calling Klopp "one of the best coaches in the world".

"Juergen brought a new type of football to Germany... What he began in Dortmund, he has refined in Liverpool."

Liverpool are reportedly looking to extend Klopp's contract, which runs until 2022.

Yet Beckenbauer questioned whether Klopp, 51, would stay on Merseyside in the long term.

"A job in England robs you of energy. As a manager in the English Premier League, you have more responsibility than as a coach in the Bundesliga," he told Bild.