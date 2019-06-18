I will not let go of Kylian Mbappe: PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has sought to end speculation surrounding star striker Kylian Mbappe, saying he is "200 per cent" certain the 20-year-old will stay at the club.

His comments about the Frenchman were in stark contrast to those he made about fellow star attacker Neymar, as he seemingly raised the possibility of the Brazilian leaving Paris.

On Mbappe, however, Al-Khelaifi told France Football magazine: "He wants to be more involved in our project, to grow with the team and the club.

"But I explained to him that what he wants, he does not need to ask for. We must go and hit those targets and sometimes even tear them away...

"Will he still be at PSG next year? I am not 100 per cent sure but 200 per cent (sure)!

"I will not let go of this player."

World Cup winner Mbappe fuelled talk of an exit last month, saying he wanted more "responsibilities, maybe at PSG, maybe elsewhere".

Last week, at Eden Hazard's unveiling at the Bernabeu, Real Madrid fans chanted "We want Mbappe".

Real have long been linked with a move for the French star.