Football

Ibrahimovic courts Covid-19 controversy during Milan's lockdown

Ibrahimovic courts Covid-19 controversy during Milan&#039;s lockdown
Zlatan Ibrahimovic. PHOTO: REUTERS
Apr 14, 2021 06:00 am

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was again in the headlines for non-football reasons yesterday, after he was reportedly pictured in a Milan restaurant while the city was in a coronavirus lockdown.

Italian news website Fanpage published photos it says were taken at lunchtime last Sunday of the AC Milan forward with friends, all without masks and surrounded by wine glasses, in the restaurant, which should have been closed to diners.

Last Sunday was the last day of lockdown in the Lombardy region where Milan is located and several other regions with improving Covid-19 statistics.

A source from Ibrahimovic's entourage claimed to AFP that the Swede was there for a "work meeting", while the restaurant's owner Tano Simonato told Fanpage that the group had not eaten in the restaurant.

"They didn't eat, as friends we had a glass of wine," Fanpage quoted Simonato as saying.

The photos caused controversy also because in the autumn Ibrahimovic, who contracted Covid-19 last September, promoted social distancing and mask wearing for the Lombardy regional government.

Richard Buxton: European stage set for Alexander-Arnold
Football

Stage set for Alexander-Arnold

Related Stories

To advance, City need to cut out individual mistakes: Guendogan

Covid-19 testing required for fans attending League Cup final

Klopp strives for perfection to pull off Real Madrid comeback

Last month, he co-hosted Italy's Sanremo music festival and in January was accused of racism after taunting Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku by evoking voodooism.

He also got into a spat with basketball star LeBron James in February when he said athletes should "stay out" of politics, mentioning James by name and calling him out over his political activism. - AFP

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football