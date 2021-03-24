Ibrahimovic reduced to tears on return to Sweden squad

An unusually reserved Zlatan Ibrahimovic had to hold back the tears as he arrived in Stockholm ahead of his return this week to the Swedish national squad after nearly five years away.

The veteran striker showed a more sensitive side to his usually brash public persona when asked what his sons, Maximilian, 14, and Vincent, 12, thought of his international comeback.

"It's not a good question you're asking. I had Vincent here, who actually cried when I left him. But it's OK, it's OK," he said with tears in his eyes.

The often boastful 39-year-old acknowledged he has been much more "patient both on and off the field" than when he announced his international retirement after Euro 2016.

"Right now you're thinking: 'He's much too nice and much too humble'," joked Ibrahimovic, who hung up his boots five years ago with 116 caps and 62 goals for the national team.

But the former Manchester United and Inter Milan striker emphasised that he wants to earn his place in the team rather than be handed a spot for his past achievements.

He is in good form this season for AC Milan, with 15 goals in as many Serie A games, including the opener in Sunday's 3-2 win at Fiorentina, which kept the pressure on league leaders Inter.

He added that he didn't mind no longer being Sweden captain, a role now taken by Helsingborgs' defender Alexander Granqvist.

In a another sign of a "new chapter", Ibrahimovic said he had asked to don the No. 11 instead of his previous No. 10, with Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak agreeing to give up the number.