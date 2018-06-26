Iceland face tall order against old foes Croatia

GROUP D

ICELAND v CROATIA

(Tomorrow, 2am, Singtel TV Ch 142 & StarHub TV Ch 223)

Nothing less than a win will do for Iceland against Croatia if they are to emulate their Euro 2016 success by making it to the knockout stage at their first World Cup, but it will be a tall order against their familiar foes who lead Group D.

The Croats, who outclassed Argentina with a 3-0 win, are already through and will top the group as long as they don't lose.

Hence, they are likely to field second stringers to protect six players, including Ivan Rakitic, Sime Vrsajlko and Mario Mandzukic, who are a yellow card away from a suspension.

Having drawn with Argentina in their opener, Iceland then lost 2-0 to Nigeria, meaning they need to beat the Croats (see equations, right).

Iceland and Croatia know each other well, having met four times in four years, with Croatia winning twice, Iceland once and the other match ending in a draw.

Iceland and Croatia finished first and second respectively in their World Cup qualification group.

The Islanders lost 2-0 to the Croats away and won 1-0 at home.

Iceland's veterans such as centre-back Kari Arnasson will be keen to avenge the 2-0 play-off aggregate defeat in 2013 that saw them miss out on the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. - REUTERS

PREDICTIONS

Argentina to advance with 2-1 win, Croatia and Iceland to draw 1-1

"Like Germany, when it comes to the crunch, Argentina will finally show up with Messi taking the lead.

"Croatia will be happy with a draw and even with changes will be very capable of holding an Iceland team."

- Tampines Rovers defender Daniel Bennett

Argentina to advance with 2-1 win, Croatia to win 2-1

"This is Argentina's last chance, so think they will wake up, but it will be very tough as we've seen that the underdogs have been performing in this World Cup.

"Croatia have been doing well...don't think the team changes will affect them. Their two wins so far would have given them confidence."

- Ex- Lions goalkeeper Lionel Lewis

EQUATIONS