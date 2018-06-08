Iceland handicapped by lack of squad depth

Coach: Heimir Hallgrimsson

Heimir Hallgrimsson Star players: Aron Gunnarsson, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson

Aron Gunnarsson, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson Best World Cup result: First time qualifying

First time qualifying Performance at last World Cup: N.A.

Portugal won Euro 2016, but Iceland were the team of the tournament.

Who can forget the wonderful thunderclap, the triumph over England and that romantic run to the quarter-finals? The Vikings were as popular as the horned helmets spotted across Paris.

Their underdog heroics inspired the world and motivated every small nation to do better. Remember, Iceland's population is barely one tenth of Singapore's and the freezing Nordic nation has fewer sports facilities.

But lightning and thunderclaps may not strike twice in Russia. Just reaching the World Cup for the first time in history was a major achievement.

Team spirit remains their greatest strength, but a lack of squad depth will always be their biggest drawback.

Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson continues to make a slow recovery from a knee injury, while Augsburg striker Alfred Finnbogason is also racing to recover in time for Russia.

In a real group of death, Iceland must conjure another of those galvanising miracles to stand any chance of reaching the knockout stages.