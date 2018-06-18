Iceland's draw a warning to Belgium: Mertens

Belgium striker Dries Mertens conceded that Iceland's surprise draw with Argentina on Saturday had served as a warning to his side as they prepared to face another small debutant team in Panama tonight.

Although Belgium are hot favourites, Mertens acknowledged that countries like Iceland - the smallest nation ever to reach the Finals - had shown with the 1-1 draw that bigger teams were vulnerable if not on their game.

"Yeah, it is a World Cup so every team that is there can play, they have something," Mertens said.

"I think Iceland are a very good team and I hope we can play against Panama and play our game and that we can win."

His coach Roberto Martinez was effusive about the Central American side.

"What I expect is a group with great ambition," Martinez said.

"Getting to the World Cup was a great result for Panama.

"A team that knocked out a nation like the United States deserves a lot of respect.

"They are fighters, they have a great mentality and are very competitive."

"I don't expect an easy game. The first game in the World Cup is always difficult."

Meanwhile, Panama coach Hernan Dario Gomez admitted his side were huge underdogs and lack the scoring touch.

"We're not favourites but, if we have a good day, we can do something good, anything can happen," he said ahead of the Group G match in Sochi.

"Panama are not a top goalscoring team. Perhaps we lack that final finishing touch and we do perhaps have some issues in that (area).