Iceland's football coach resigns

Heimir Hallgrimsson has quit as Iceland coach after seven years with the team, the Football Association of Iceland said yesterday.

The 51-year-old guided Iceland to their first World Cup in Russia where they were eliminated in the group stage.

"Hallgrimsson steps down as Iceland coach at his own request after seven years in the job, having joined in 2011."

Hallgrimsson was the co-coach with Swede Lars Lagerback when Iceland reached the Euro 2016 quarter-finals after beating England in the last 16.