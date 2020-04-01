If Harry Kane leaves Spurs, it'll likely be for Real: Richard Buxton

Striker Harry Kane has suggested that he may leave Tottenham Hotspur, if they do not start winning trophies.

Lifelong ambition is now promising to become reality for Harry Kane.

The striker has devoted his career to emulating American football star Tom Brady and could follow in his idol's footsteps after warning that his future at Tottenham Hotspur is by no means certain.

Should he leave north London this summer, Kane will have no shortage of suitors.

Here are some of his potential destinations within Europe's elite.

REAL MADRID

Karim Benzema has made good use of football's coronavirus hiatus by talking automobiles.

The Real Madrid striker sees himself as a Formula One car, compared to Olivier Giroud's go-kart - yet he could just as easily be discussing the stark contrast between himself and Kane.

Tottenham's talisman may have scored fewer goals this season than Benzema's haul of 19, but his conversion rate is markedly improved at 68 per cent, compared to the Frenchman's 53 per cent return.

A changing of the guard at the Bernabeu has been coming for some time now.

Zinedine Zidane did little to play down Real's interest in Kane ahead of the sides' meeting at the Champions League group stage in 2017/18, declaring him to be "a complete player".

Madridistas were given a potential taste of things to come the following night as the England international proceeded to run riot in a 1-1 draw in Gareth Bale and Luka Modric's backyard.

Pouring cold water on links with Real is hardly in the DNA of the modern Tottenham.

At the height of the ice bucket challenge in 2014, Daniel Levy publicly name-checked his Spanish counterpart Florentino Perez as "someone who definitely owes this club a lot".

But the Lilywhites' chairman has at least 110 million reasons to be more thankful to Los Blancos, and that gratitude will be further extended if they come up with the goods for Kane.

Likelihood: 4/5

MANCHESTER UNITED

Acting in haste and repenting at leisure is already the new normal at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's decision to offload both Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to Inter Milan last summer ran the risk of leaving United's strength in depth horribly exposed.

Fast-forward five months and the 20-time English champions were desperately scrambling around for a stop-gap option, following Marcus Rashford's prolonged injury lay-off.

Belatedly, United seem to be finding their feet when it comes to recruitment and Kane's prospective arrival would elevate their attack to among the more esteemed in England.

Bruno Fernandes' transformative role in attacking midfield appears tailor-made to allow the 26-year-old to continue flourishing in front of goal.

Playing alongside England teammate Rashford in the front line will only have a productive impact for club as much as country.

If Kane is still not sold on Solskjaer's "cultural reboot", the Glazers, who also own the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, always have the option of dangling their new recruit and Kane's idol, Brady, in front of him.

Likelihood: 3/5

JUVENTUS

Few clubs have shown the level of ambition that Kane craves more than the Old Lady.

At both ends of the field, they have signed players capable of ending their barren run in the Champions League, with an evergreen Cristiano Ronaldo and a fledgling Matthijs de Ligt.

Working alongside Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala is not only a perfect foil for his goal-getting nature, but also affords him the chance to develop an already well-rounded game further.

The Portugal captain's relentless pursuit of self-improvement, even after a glittering career, can be a useful resource to help Kane in his bid to break into the Ballon d'Or reckoning.

Likelihood: 3/5

BARCELONA

Every player in the world would love to play alongside Lionel Messi, but few are chosen.

Kane would become the first senior English player since Gary Lineker to move to the Nou Camp and is well-placed to take a lead in the mercurial Argentine's all-star supporting cast, with Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele routinely struggling with injuries throughout this season.

Fellow forward Antoine Griezmann, too, does not appear to be working out for the Catalan club following an underwhelming debut campaign which is at odds with his sparkling form for Atletico Madrid and feted arrival.

Kane's mobility gives him a physical edge on Suarez and offers Barca the chance to recalibrate their attack to include a defined striker rather than a succession of false No.9s.

Abandoning the principles of Johan Cruyff, however, would be a difficult trade-off for the reigning La Liga champions to countenance at a time of continuing internal unrest.

Likelihood: 2/5