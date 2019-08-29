If Manchester United need me, I’m here, jokes Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic claimed he was "easily" still good enough to play in the English Premier League and joked that he would return to Old Trafford if needed.

The 37-year-old Swede scored 29 goals in 53 games for Manchester United before moving to the LA Galaxy last year, where he has bagged 46 goals in 49 matches.

Ibrahimovic won the Europa League and League Cup during his stint in Manchester.

Some Red Devils fans might find the striker's off-hand remarks tempting, particularly with Alexis Sanchez's impending departure for Inter Milan leaving United light on bodies and experience up front.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's striking options are confined to Anthony Martial, 23, Marcus Rashford, 21, and Mason Greenwood, 17.

"I could play easy in the Premier League, so if United need me, I'm here," Ibrahimovic said with a grin.

"But Galaxy has me, so I'm sorry.

"Nah, I did my job in Europe.

"I enjoyed it, I have 33 trophies that I brought with me here... We will see where that adventure finishes."

Ibrahimovic added he still speaks to United midfielder Paul Pogba, saying: "I speak with him. A lot of advice I give - but nothing I share with you!"

Meanwhile, fellow former United striker Louis Saha believes his former club made a mistake in not signing Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes to help Pogba out in midfield.

He told Portuguese publication Record: "Fernandes is a player of great technical quality who could be extremely decisive at various points in United's game.

"But more than that, he's a born leader and that's what United are missing this season...

"Judging from everything that has happened - United made a mistake by not buying Bruno Fernandes and not signing a creative midfield player."