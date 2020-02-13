Iker Casillas could become Spanish football federation head: Reports

Former Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas plans to run for the presidency of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Spanish media reported yesterday.

Casillas told the national sports council (CSD) of his intention to run in the upcoming RFEF elections, reported the Cadena SER radio station.

According to the broadcaster, Casillas "has made the decision to run" for the elections and has informed Irene Lozano, who as secretary of state for sport is president of the CSD.

The date of the election has not been decided. The AS newspaper, citing CSD sources, said Casillas met Lozano and expressed his interest.