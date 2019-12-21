I'm 100% Spurs: Mourinho plays down emotions ahead of Chelsea meeting

EPL TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR CHELSEA

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho says there is no chance he will suffer from conflicting loyalties when he faces his former club Chelsea in the English Premier League on Monday morning (Singapore time).

Mourinho has won three league titles in two spells at Chelsea but now faces a coaching duel with Frank Lampard, who became one of the finest midfielders in the world during his reign at Stamford Bridge.



“I am 100 per cent Tottenham,” Mourinho told a news conference on Friday. “No space at all for my previous clubs.



“I gave everything to all of them, but they are my previous clubs. My club is Tottenham so it’s so, so easy for me. Not difficult from the emotional side of things.”

Former England midfielder Glenn Hoddle, who has played for and managed both London clubs, believes Spurs have risen above Chelsea in recent years. Mourinho has no problems backing up that claim.



“My club is always the best club in the world, the best, the biggest in the world. Always my club, always,” the Portuguese added.



Lampard got the better of Mourinho on the touchline last season when his Derby County knocked Manchester United out of the League Cup.



Mourinho said there will be a big hug waiting for Lampard, but he will not be inviting him for a post-match drink.



“I don’t think so because our stadium is built in the way that our office is completely on the inside our private headquarters,” Mourinho said.



“Until now I didn’t invite any managers to go there and I don’t think I’ll do that with Frank.



“I’ll always be grateful to him for what he gave me as a player. Nothing is going to change that. I love the guy, I will always love the guy. I hope he loses on Sunday.”

Mourinho will be aiming to make it five wins from six league matches as Spurs manager with a victory that would mean his side leapfrog Chelsea into the top four.

The Portuguese added that he hopes Christian Eriksen, 27, and Jan Vertonghen, 31, will follow Toby Alderweireld's lead in extending their contracts. The latter, 30, has signed a new deal till 2023.

– REUTERS