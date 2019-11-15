I'm among best goalkeepers in the world, says Real's Thibaut Courtois

Belgium's Thibaut Courtois said he is among the world's leading goalkeepers, despite facing criticism over his form for Real Madrid in recent months.

"I've shown that I belong among the best in the world. There are perhaps 10 great goalkeepers and little to choose from between them," he was quoted as saying by Belgian media ahead of their Euro 2020 qualifier in Russia on Sunday morning (Singapore time).

"With my talent and my form, I am certain that I belong with the best. That is precisely why I have been criticised."

He denied that he had a poor start to the season and was only beginning to show an improvement.

"I have conceded only seven goals in La Liga, so there is nothing wrong with my form," he said.

Courtois faced criticism following Real's 3-0 defeat at Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in September and then was substituted at half-time at home to Club Brugge after conceding two early goals last month.

"They were two bizarre goals and then I had to go off because I was sick," said Courtois, who has gone a Belgian record seven matches without conceding for his national team, who have already qualified for Euro 2020. - REUTERS