I’m a more complete striker now: Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku scored 64 goals in 95 games for Inter Milan. Last season, he led them to their first Scudetto in 11 years.

Belgium international Romelu Lukaku said he has evolved since he last played in the English Premier League two years ago and has returned to Chelsea as a more complete player.

The 28-year-old striker moved to Chelsea from Inter Milan last week for a reported sum of £97.5 million (S$182.7m), earning him a second spell at the London club, where he spent three seasons from 2011 to 2014.

"I just feel more complete. I've tried to master all the facets that a striker needs and I just want to keep improving on the small details all the time," Lukaku told the club website.

Lukaku was Inter's top scorer with 24 goals in Serie A last season, leading them to their first Scudetto in 11 years.

"Italy is tactically and technically a better league but here in England, it's all about the intensity... but it's no problem for me because I've been here for eight years," he said.

Lukaku, who is expected to feature in Sunday's London Derby against Arsenal, spent much of his previous stint with Chelsea on loan to West Bromwich Albion and Everton.

He then joined the Toffees permanently before signing for Manchester United in a big-money move in 2017 that ended in disappointment.

Criticised for his levels of fitness and lack of finesse, the striker left Old Trafford after just two seasons.

However, he insisted that he has no "unfinished business" in England.

He said: "I don't really talk about my personal ambitions but they lean with the club's ambitions. That's why I came back... I'm a new version of that player from before."

Lukaku added that he likes manager Thomas Tuchel's system and is prepared to adapt.

"I can play as a two or by myself and I'm used to the system because it's what we play with the Belgian national team."

DIFFERENCE-MAKER

The EPL's all-time record scorer Alan Shearer believes Lukaku could make the difference in Chelsea's title tilt.

Shearer wrote in his BBC column: "He is going to be a huge signing for them. He can be the difference. That's how important he is."

Like Lukaku, midfielder N'Golo Kante missed last Saturday's 3-0 win over Crystal Palace.

The Frenchman was rested as a precaution after ankle pain, but is also expected to return at the Emirates.

As Lukaku prepares for his second Blues debut, Tammy Abraham is raring to make his maiden appearance for AS Roma, after completing a £34m move to Jose Mourinho's side yesterday.

The 23-year-old was Chelsea's joint top-scorer last season with 12 goals in all competitions but found himself marginalised since Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as Blues manager in January.

In a statement, Roma said that Abraham had signed a five-year contract and that Chelsea would "retain the right to a percentage of any future transfer fee involving the striker".

Italian media reported that the Englishman, who will wear the No. 9 jersey vacated by Edin Dzeko's after his transfer to Inter, will earn 4.5m euros (S$7.2m) net each season.