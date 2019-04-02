I’m not having a bad season: Mohamed Salah

Reigning English Premier League Golden Boot holder Mohamed Salah has hit back at his critics, after Liverpool secured a late 2-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Egyptian, who is behind only Sergio Aguero in the EPL top scorers' chart this season, has endured a fallow spell in recent times, scoring just once in his last 11 matches for the Reds.

The 26-year-old is tied on 17 goals with teammate Sadio Mane, Harry Kane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Aguero is two goals ahead of the pack.

Salah, who scored 44 goals last term, told Sky Sports: "I didn't score for a couple of games, but there are some players who have the same number of goals as me. But people are saying those players are having the best season of their life.

"There are three or four players and no one talks about them - they say they have a good season and I'm the only one that has had a bad season.

"I want to win the English Premier League - that is the most important thing to me."

The Reds took a key step to their first league title since 1990 by beating fellow top-four side Spurs, thanks to a Toby Alderweireld own-goal that sent them back to the summit.

Liverpool scored with their first significant attack when Roberto Firmino headed home the opener on 16 minutes from a delightful Andy Robertson cross.

Spurs equalised 20 minutes from time when Kieran Trippier's cross was flicked on by Christian Eriksen, and Lucas Moura pounced to score.

But a mistake from Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris ensured Liverpool secured all three points as he parried a back-post header straight to Alderweireld, who haplessly put the ball through his own net.

It was a fortuitous goal and former Liverpool player and manager Graeme Souness insisted that his former team "can't keep relying on people making mistakes" - if they want to end their long title drought.

He said on Sky Sports: "Will to win, that's what won them the game. They weren't at their best today.

"They just dug out a win, sometimes you have to do that.

"In the end, it was a scruffy win but they were determined...

"They're playing with a nervousness that they'll have to free themselves of in the next six games.

"They can't keep relying on people making mistakes - Lloris has gifted them today.

NEED TO BE CLASSIER

"That will to win will not win you the league - they have to get back to being a bit classier."

Fellow former Reds player Jamie Carragher saw things differently, believing luck and late goals could be a sign that this could finally be Liverpool's year.

He said on Sky Sports: "Sometimes in competitions, you start to think 'is our name on it', as Liverpool have had luck today.

"You go back to the Merseyside Derby with the (Divock) Origi goal.

"It was Tottenham that looked more likely to win in the second half but it's been one of those days for Liverpool...

"History tells you that to win a title, you have to score late winning goals, and Liverpool have done it so often this season.

"Going back to the Merseyside Derby, Origi's goal, then Fulham last week, and now another."

However, statistics do not back up Carragher's belief.

In only five of the EPL's 26 seasons has the team with the most winning goals in the last five minutes gone on to lift the title.