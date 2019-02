I'm not worried and I don't fear the sack, says Sarri

Maurizio Sarri insists he isn't worried about being sacked as Chelsea manager, despite his troubled side's lacklustre FA Cup surrender against Manchester United.

Sarri faces a fight to save his job after FA Cup holders Chelsea crashed to a 2-0 fifth-round defeat at Stamford Bridge yesterday morning (Singapore time), through first-half goals by Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba.

Sarri endured chants of "you don't know what you're doing" and "you're getting sacked in the morning" as furious Chelsea fans showed their frustration at the club's fifth defeat in their last 10 games.

Chelsea's stars, publicly criticised by their manager on several occasions this term, hardly looked to be battling to keep the Italian as they failed to muster a shot on target after the 11th minute.

Sarri's fragile relationship with his players, combined with the mutinous atmosphere among supporters, increased the feeling that the former Napoli boss might not survive until the end of his first season with Chelsea.

The demanding Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has acted quickly in the past when managers have been perceived to have lost the support of the squad.

But Sarri is adamant he isn't concerned about his perilous position and he claimed he is solely focused on salvaging his club's turbulent season.

Asked if he was worried Abramovich might be ready to wield the axe, Sarri said: "It's not my problem.

"I was only worried about my position when I was in League 2 in Italy, not now.

"I am worried about the results, not about the fans. Of course I can understand the situation."

Following widespread reports that his players are underwhelmed by his stubborn refusal to change his tactics, the 60-year-old did make the alarming admission that he wasn't certain he still had their backing.

"Of course I'm not sure, but I think so," he said.

"I think the situation with the players is very good in terms of our relationship but that's not so important.

"What's important is to play and get good results."

Chelsea supporters called for their club's former legend Frank Lampard, now in charge at Derby, to be hired.

They directed foul-mouthed abuse at Sarri, who suffered chants of "F*** Sarri-Ball" in a scathing reference to his failing tactics. - AFP

CHELSEA: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta (Zappacosta 82), Ruediger, Luiz, Alonso, Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic (Barkley 71), Pedro (Willian 58), Higuain, Hazard

MAN UNITED: Romero, Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw, Herrera, Matic, Pogba, Mata (Pereira 76), Lukaku (Sanchez 73), Rashford (McTominay 90+4)